Islamic banking entities in Oman

Muscat

Islamic banking entities provided financing to the extent of about OMR4 billion at the end of December 2019, recording a growth of 11 per cent over that a year ago, according to the bulletin issued by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). Total deposits held with Islamic banks and windows also increased by 10.3 per cent to OMR3.6 billion. The total assets of Islamic banks and windows stood at OMR4.9 billion on end-December 2019 and constituted about 13.9 per cent of the banking system assets. —Reuters