Islamic banking at QIIB

Manama

Students from Qatar Academy spent a “professional day” at QIIB headquarters at Grand Hamad Street, where they learned about the various aspects of Islamic banking, banking operations, and bank’s services and products. Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad al-Shaibei, chief executive officer, QIIB, briefed the students about the history of Islamic banking in Qatar and how it developed and achieved its current level and its vital role in serving the Qatari economy through advanced products and services. He highlighted “the important role played by Qatar Academy as a leading educational institution, equipping future generations with knowledge and education so that they can become an asset to our country and play their role in serving the nation.” He stressed that QIIB paid great attention to serving the society, particularly in supporting education. Students were also told about career options available in banks and the degrees and qualifications that are required for those who choose to work in the banking sector. The meeting was also attended by Ali Hamad al-Mesaifri, head of human resources and administrative services, and Omar Abdul Aziz al-Meer, head of development at QIIB. An interactive session followed, during which students asked several questions about Islamic banking in particular and banking sector in general.—Agencies

