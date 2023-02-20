Islamia College University Professor gunned down

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A senior educationist and a Professor of the Government Islamia College University Peshawar was shot dead in a broad day light by the varsity watchman in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.“The watchman opened fire on Islamia College University professor namely Professor Bashir Ahmad over an argument, killing him on the spot”. The police authorities said.

According to Islamia Collage University administration Professor Bashir Ahmad and the institution watch man Sher Mohammad had an altercation few days back and exchanged harsh words yet the university staffers intervened and effected truce between the two.

However, on Sunday the watchman, seeing the professor, opened fire on him that killed the educationist on the spot. Bashir Ahmad was a professor in the English Department and was residing in the University campus. Professor Bashir hailed from Mardan.

Police said the assassin managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime adding an investigation into the incident has been launched and raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect.