Islamabd lodges protest with Tehran

Islamabad

Pakistan on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy and lodged a protest over Friday’s ambush during which six soldiers embraced martyrdom.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Iranian ambassador was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest against terrorist attack on FC convoy along Pakistan-Iran order.

The Foreign Office urged the government of Iran to carry out effective operation against the terrorist group responsible for the attack on its side of the border.

“The need for an effective border coordination mechanism to prevent such incidents in future was also underscored,” it said.

