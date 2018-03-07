Islamabad’s resident says she started feeling physical, mental changes at the age of 13

IHC permission sought for gender change

Zubair Qureshi

In the first-ever case of its kind before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a 28-years old Yusra Waheed has filed a petition seeking court’s permission to change her gender as doctors have advised her gender reassignment surgery. She has also prayed to the court to direct the doctors to initiate the lengthy and complex procedure to change her gender. She also sought change of her gender status in the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), voters list and other documents.

Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC after initial hearing adjourned the matter till March 8 (tomorrow).

The petitioner Yusra, a resident of sector F-11/3 Islamabad has cited Federation of Pakistan through Interior Secretary, Secretary Health and National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) as respondents.

The petitioner through her counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi advocate submitted that she completed her O-level from Abbottabad and earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of London through distant learning program in 2016. Thereafter she kept working with a law firm as associate lawyer.

Giving background of her medical conditions, she submitted that she started feeling abnormalities, mental and psychological disorder in her personality at the age of 13. She was examined by different doctors and ultimately they diagnosed that she was suffering from gender dysphoria. Doctors suggested her gender reassignment surgery to be performed by the expert doctors.

Afterwards, she suffered severe depression, mental stress and visited a consultant psychiatrist who in her findings concluded that she was facing gender identity disorder ICD-ID (Gender Dysphoria-DSM-Y) with co-morbid depression”. Another consultant plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr Naveed Akhtar in his report suggested “Yusra visited his clinic with the feeling of and believing in being a male locked in opposite gender. She is regularly menstruating and has normal secondary sexual characters of a female. Examination findings were consistent with normal well developed female. Gender reassignment surgery can be performed in stages and I have explained to her the details of every stage and intent of surgery.