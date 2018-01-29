Islamabad’s fruit, vegetable market ruled by mobsters

Fruit and vegetable market of Islamabad is facing a perilous situation nowadays and is ruled by mafia, which few days back ransacked offices of District Market Committee, attacked committee members and did not let its personnel manage affairs of the market. Talking to APP, Chairman Islamabad District Market Committee Rosh Dil Khan said his life was under threat and his workers were not coming to their offices fearing further attacks.

He said business conditions could not improve in the market unless law and order situation was improved. He said in the past few days, the offices of the market committee came under attack by a mob of hundreds, mostly illegal Afghan workers, who were annoyed with the steps being taken to improve conditions at the market.

Rosh Dil claimed that the incidents of extortion, theft and even killing regularly occurred at the market and he was not getting enough help from the Islamabad administration.

He claimed that the Sabzi Mandi police station was working with a skeleton staff and failed to protect the personnel of the district market committee as a mob of hundreds pelted his offices with stones and took away valuables. Talking about the steps taken by him after assuming office on February 14, 2017, he said the District Committee earned Rs 73 million in 11 months and spent Rs 60 million on developing the market.

However, the market committee is facing resistance from vested interests who wanted to continue with the illegal activities at the market, which creates business of millions of rupees every day. Thousands of big and small traders and labourers work in the market selling all kind of fruits and vegetables.

He said the committee headed by him, had acquired 10 tractors, six trolleys and a loader to keep the market clean. The committee installed two tubewells, mineral water plant, auction sheds for fruit and vegetable traders, built bathrooms and made lighting arrangement. The committee had 110 employees to keep the market functioning.

Islamabad’s market is a distribution point for fruits and vegetables coming from all over Pakistan and China and then sold in markets of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rosh Dil said he needed security and had written to the Interior Minister for permission for a bullet proof vehicle but had not received any response even after a lapse of four months.

The Islamabad administration was not protecting the market committee members and was only taking it as a routine matter without realizing gravity of the situation, he added. Improved facilities at the market would generate more business, attract new buyer and would result in supply of more cheaper vegetable and fruits for consumers, but first the Islamabad administration needed a determined effort to ensure security at the market.—APP

