Islamabad’s famous bakery sealed for causing ‘Hepatitis outbreak in capital’

ISLAMABAD – As the country of over 220 million is facing a Hepatitis outbreak in parts of the region, a famous bakery in the federal capital turned out to be a hotspot of contagious illness, as at least six workers of the bakery turned positive for the virus.

Tehzeeb Bakers located in the Blue Area of the federal capital has been sealed by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration after several workers contracted the contagious disease.

In the latest action, officials sealed the eatery and a notice issued by Health Directorate, Capital Development Authority Islamabad said the restaurant was notified about the issue. Still, workers continue to work, in sheer violation of rules.

Despite being aware of the medical report, the bakery management let the workers continue their work which can expose a huge health hazard for the residents of the twin cities.

Pictures and clips of the CDA notice are also doing rounds on internet with resident of Rawalpindi and Islamabad stunned at the negligence as people frequently visits the bakery famous for fast food and confectionary items.