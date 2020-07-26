Islamabad’s diplomatic community welcomes new Swiss ambassador

Zubair Qureshi

In the days of coronavirus when there is nothing much to do and most of the diplomats have either gone back to their respective lands or restricted themselves within the four walls of their official residences, arrival of the new ambassador of Switzerland Bénédict de Cerjat is being seen as a whiff of fresh air putting some life in the erstwhile bleak and boring horizon of diplomatic enclave due to coronavirus.

The diplomatic fraternity has welcomed the new ambassador and as soon as the pandemic is over or the risk minimizes a formal get-together/reception will be held to introduce the new ambassador to his colleaagues, said a senior diplomat while talking to Pakistan Observer.

Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat has turned out to be quite a lively and expeditious soul as he has not only joined the mission but also announced it on his twitter handle thanking President Arif Alvi for “having accepted my Credentials as the Ambassador of #Switzerland to Pakistan on July 20, 2020. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, I missed the opportunity to sit in the traditional horse-drawn carriage,” says the Swiss envoy.

However, it seems he has made up for that by visiting Murree Hills, a popular tourist hill station situated at 40-minute drive from Islamabad on Sunday and uploading pictures of various points there— hills, hotels and scenic places.

“Very nice trip to #Murree #Pakistan today. Murree (2,200 m) is not the same as #Mürren and Move-n-pick is not the same as #Mövenpick, nevertheless similarities between mountainous areas of Pakistan & #Switzerland are quite obvious,” said the ambassador in his post.

Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat has succeeded Thomas Kolly who was also an active, lively and well-admired diplomat. He left earlier this year after completing his 3-year stint in Pakistan.