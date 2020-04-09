Islamabad’s admin decides to reopen OPDs at public, private hospitals

STAFF REPORTER

The District administration in Islamabad on Thursday decided to resume out-patient departments (OPDs) services in the public and private hospitals across the federal capital that remained shut owing to preventive measures amid coronavirus pandemic. According to a handout issued today, closure of the OPDs in federal capital was creating problems for those eyeing treatment of diseases other than coronavirus. “The decision was made to facilitate the masses,” the order said adding that the hospitals would be bound to follow guidelines issued by the district administration. It is pertinent to mention here that the hospitals’ OPDs were shut down in the federal capital on March 24 due to coronavirus outbreak. According to sources, the out-patient services in Pakistan Institute of Management (PIMS), Poly Clinic Hospital, Federal General Hospital (FGH) and others would be resumed from tomorrow. The punishment for the violators has also been fixed in the ordinance.