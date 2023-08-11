ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm/rain for the federal capital during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad on Friday afternoon/evening.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degree Celsius.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Saturday.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather with chances of scattered rains have been forecast. Maximum temperature will remain in the range of 35-37C.

On Friday, maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded 34C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 85 per cent.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including the twin cities received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall(mm)

Islamabad: (Saidpur 72, Z/P 50, Golra 32, A/P 01).

Punjab: Lahore (Gulshan-e-Ravi 71, Shahi Qila 49, Lakshmi Chowk 46, Upper Mall 38, Tajpura 15, Gulberg 09, Farrukhabad 06, Iqbal Town 05, Qurtaba Chowk 04, Samanabad, City 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 08), Murree 19, Narowal 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 19, Mardan 13, Malamjabba 09, Bannu 08, Dir (upper 04, Lower 03), Kalam 04, Saidu sharif 03, Balakot, Mirkhani 01.

Balochistan: Zhob 08.

Kashmir: Rawalakot 08.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C.

Maximum temperature in Sibbi, Nokkundi and Dadu was recorded 42C.