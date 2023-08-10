ISLAMABAD – Most parts of Pakistan remained in the grip of sultry weather during the last 24 hours, causing people to sweat profusely.

Scattered rains in some areas including the twin cities provided some relief to the heat-stricken people.

Rainfall (mm):

Gujrat and Narowal 04 each, Islamabad and Sialkot 01 each.

But the relief was short-lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rain again turned the weather sultry.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded 35C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 82 per cent.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents form the Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains has been predicted for Islamabad during Thursday evening/night with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 34-36C.

During the next two days, maximum temperature will remain in the range of 33-35C.