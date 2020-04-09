Islamabad urges Kabul to hand over ISIS-K chief

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Aslam Farooqi, the leader of banned outfit Daesh’s splinter group, Khorasan Province (ISKP), should be handed over to Pakistan “for further investigations”, the Foreign Office told the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad on Thursday. In a statement released after the Afghan ambassador was summoned, the Foreign Office said Islamabad had “conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader, Aslam Farooqi, by the Afghan authorities on 5 April 2020″. “It was emphasised that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of this group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan,” the statement added. “Pakistan’s position in this regard was being regularly shared with the Government of Afghanistan and others concerned. “It was underscored to the Ambassador that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed-over to Pakistan for further investigations,” it read further. Islamabad further stressed to Kabul that both sides should coordinate their measures in the fight against terrorism, including through the established mechanisms.