Islamabad University’s lecturer loses job for giving Quiz with question about incest

ISLAMABAD – A lecturer of COMSATS University Islamabad is at the heart of the controversy for quizzing varsity students to share their views on the highly objectionable topic.

A notification issued by COMSATS said the lecturer has been suspended after giving students a quiz that included questions about incest. A quiz of Electrical Engineering students asked first-semester students to write a 300-word essay on incest.

The bizarre question was part of a quiz in English Comprehension and Composition course that was held back in December 2022. Shockingly, it asked students to express opinions with reasoning, and examples from their knowledge.

“Julie and Mark, who are siblings decide that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark uses a condom,” the question cited.

COMSATS: Whatever is the outcome of this inquiry, the individual who tried to peddle this idea of incest with in students must be apprehended & made an example for the academic fraternity. Not only that particular individual but all those who processed this quiz & approved it. pic.twitter.com/W2ln9VznO0 — Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) February 19, 2023

Later, the Ministry of Science and Technology directed a probe after the Minister took serious notice of the incident that sparked outrage. The varsity later sacked the contract of Khair-ul-Bashar, a Lecturer who was blacklisted for future employment.

As the social media users catch the air of the development, the varsity’s name appeared on Twitter, with thousands of tweets shared online.