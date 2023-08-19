ISLAMABAD – Cases of sexual assault are a heinous problem that continue to grow and in one such case, a girl of a private university has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her classmate and his friends.

Federal cops in Shahzad Town registered a case against four culprits identified as Adnan, Bilal Zaman, Waleed, and Sheikh Adil for raping and blackmailing a varsity student.

The victim told cops that the accused continued to blackmail her after filming the sexual assault.

The woman said Adnan and his friends continued threatening her with grave consequences for more than six months and said they also extort jewelry and cash from her.

She also accused his classmate and his friends for posting her indecent clip online as she refused to go with them outside capital.

Meanwhile, police have started legal proceedings and the case is being probed from all angles.

Widespread harassment and sexual assault cases are heinous problems in the country of over 240 million where victims resist filing police complaints for the honor.

In recent times, there have been growing reports of horrific instances of sexual assault in parts of the country, and the recent event in the country’s federal capital raised several questions on the law and order situation.