Islamabad United thrash Lahore Qalandars

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs in the 17th T20 match in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night. Chasing a huge target of 199 runs, the Qalandars were all out for 127 in 18.5 overs.

Only four batsmen could get into the double figures – Usman Shinwari (30), Ben Dunk (25), Salman Butt (21) and Mohammad Hafeez (10). For the United, left-arm pacer Rumman Raees and left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar claimed three wickets each for 29 and 31, respectively, while captain Shadab Khan took two wickets.