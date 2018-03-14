Islamabad United qualify for playoffs

Observer Report

Sharjah

Islamabad United secured a spot in the Pakistan Super League playoffs after a 33-run win over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the tournament on Tuesday.

Kieron Pollard’s 73 went in vain as Sultans crumbled for 152 in chase of 186 runs.

Luke Ronchi and Alex Hales played a stellar role in taking United to 185. The bowlers, led by Samit Patel and Faheem Ashraf neutralised Multan Sultans’ batting line-up to help cruise.

But the top-order batsman Pollard with his 73-run innings hindered United’s ride towards the finish line, before getting dismissed by Muhammad Sami.

Samit Patel, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Shadab Khan took two wickets each, while Sami took the prize wicket of Pollard. Maintaining his fiery form, Ronchi cemented solid basis for the United to reach a high-scoring total as he scored his third half-century in the tournament. The Kiwi batsman was well assisted by Alex Hales and middle-order batsmen, Asif Ali and Hussain Talat. Umar Gul took two and Imran Tahir took one wicket for United