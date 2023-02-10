Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have become the latest teams to unveil their playing kits for the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The two teams join, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators as the sides to have showcased their newly designed vestments for the latest edition of Pakistan’s Premier cricketing competition.

Both Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have mirrored PCB’s sentiments, just like the newly designed PSL trophy, of focusing on Pakistan’s cricketing identity in their PSL 8 kits by incorporating their cities’ maps

United decided to showcase its kits on its Metaverse space.

The team decided to stay true to their traditional colours of red and yellow for the home kit while choosing a combination of pink and yellow for their away shirts. The shirt also features the map of Islamabad printed across the torso while Rawalpindi’s map makes an appearance at the lower back.

Two stars also grace United’s crest as a reminder of their two PSL titles.

Qalandars, meanwhile, have again chosen Green for the home shirts while Red for their away games. Their shirts also pay homage to their city with a map of Lahore unmistakeably visible across the front and the back.

The defending champions will begin their campaign against Multan Sultans on February 13th while United will face Karachi Kings in their opening game on February 16th.

PSL 8 will take place from February 13th to March 19th.

More details about Qalandars and United can be found here.