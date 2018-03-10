Islamabad United go on top of PSL 2018

Observer Report

Dubai

Islamabad United spinners Samit Patel and Zafar Gohar masterminded Peshawar Zalmi’s downfall in the 21st fixture of the Pakistan Super League in Dubai on Friday, picking seven wickets between themselves to power their side to a 26-run win over the defending champions.

With that victory and two more points in the bag, United, the league’s inaugural champions, soared to the top of the PSL 2018 points table, supplanting Multan Sultans.

Earlier, Islamabad United set Peshawar Zalmi a daunting target of 183 here and reached their highest-ever total in the PSL history.

Jean-Paul Duminy top scored with an unbeaten 73, made off 54 balls with four sixes and six fours.

He was involved in three major partnerships – 39 with Luke Ronchi for the first wicket (27), 61 with Hussain Talat for the second wicket (29) and 71 with Asif Ali (45) for the fourth wicket.

The United batsmen were looking set to cross 200-run mark but a fierce spell from Wahab Riaz did not allow them to do so by claiming three wickets for 30 runs.