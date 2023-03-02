Islamabad United have gotten a huge boost ahead of their next game in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 as Alex Hales has joined the team.

Hales, who was Islamabad’s platinum pick this year, joins the team following his franchise cricket commitments in UAE. The opening batter had earlier chosen to play in PSL over representing England in their series against Bangladesh.

Islamabad United also announced that Alex Hales will be available for the rest of the PSL 8 as the team looks to make a push for the playoffs.

The two-time winners currently sit third in the league table.

The 34-year-old is expected to replace Colin Munro in Islamabad’s lineup who suffered a thumb injury during their 110-run loss to Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium in their previous game.

With Rahmanullah Gurbaz set to accompany him as his opening partner, Islamabad suddenly has one of the most destructive opening pairings in PSL this season.

Meanwhile, United also issued some worrying news for its fans as Tymal Mills has been ruled out from this year’s competition due to injury. United, who are short on premier pacers this season, had selected Mills in the supplementary draft.

United plays its next match against Karachi Kings tomorrow.