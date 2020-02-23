Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by one wicket

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by one wicket in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 clash at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

Right off the bat, United landed in hot waters as they lost openers Luke Ronchi (1) and Colin Munro (2) in the first and third over respectively.

Skipper Shadab Khan (52) and Dawid Malan (22) gave the team some stability until the latter got out in the eighth over. Shadab held the ground and scored a quick half-century off 29 balls. He struck three boundaries and four sixes.

Lahore Qalandars had posted 182 runs on the scoreboard with the loss of six wickets largely thanks to an unbeaten 98-run knock by Mohammad Hafeez.