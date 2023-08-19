Over two and half million Pakistanis are estimated working in Saudi Arabia as they make up one of the largest migrant communities in the Kingdom.

Routes between Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia saw a huge influx of passengers as people from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi travel to Jeddah, Riyadh, Madina, and other Saudi cities for tourism, business, and religious pilgrimage and family visits.

Traveling to Kingdom, especially the holy cities of Mecca and Madina can be a lifetime experience, but finding a cheaper and more convenient plane ticket is not an easy task, especially in summer vacations.

As Pakistanis aimed to get their hands on the cheapest flights to Jeddah, these are cheap tickets in August, 2023.

Cheap Flights from Islamabad to Jeddah

Air Blue — Rs134,449

Gulf Air — Rs119,850

Etihad Air — Rs113,900

PIA — Rs147,550

Recently, air tickets witnessed a surge after the federal government approved a massive hike in petroleum prices. PIA and private airlines operating in Pakistan have jacked up their prices due to changes in petroleum prices and passenger load.

Passengers are advised to visit official websites of local airlines or to contact verified travel operate to arrange their travel plans