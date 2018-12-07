Islamabad to get four new hospitals

Minister requests PM to raise health allocation by 2pc in next budget

Zubair Qureshi

The Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulation &Coordination, Mr. Aamer Mehmood Kiani in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the poor state of health affairs in the country and requested 2pc increase in budgetary allocation for health.

While speaking at a Health Symposium organized by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here Friday the minister said he had talked to prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and requested to increase the existing health budget by 2pc of GDP in next financial year.

The government he said was establishing 4 big hospitals in the Federal Capital and funds were required for those state of the art facilities.

We are also upgrading all basic health units in Islamabad.

The minister further said the advancement of medical profession was based on continuous research and education. Our aim is to improve the quality of medical education and training both at the under graduate as well as the post-graduate level but also to promote a culture of evidence-based practice of clinical service delivery. Our government wants to introduce a pro-poor health system, starting from Islamabad district as a model to revive people’s confidence in public sector’s capacity to deliver quality health care. Concrete steps have been taken to improve the health sector.

He said PIMS was the largest tertiary care hospital in the public sector providing health facilities not only to the patients of twin cities but also from the remote areas of Pakistan.

PIMS is striving to advance the current healthcare practices by conducting a symposium on “Transforming Health Care” focused on current research, technological advances, hands on practice through training workshops for medical, dental and nursing professionals and post-graduate students.

Share on: WhatsApp