Islamabad summer vacations 2023          

ISLAMABAD – The federal education authorities on Thursday announced the summer vacation schedule for all state-run and private educational institutions operating under its jurisdiction.

Federal Directorate of Education announced summer vacation from June 6 which will continue till August 31.

In the notification, the FDE said, during the vacations, physical verification of stock checking will be held during the summer break. It also said repair and maintenance of furniture, building, and playgrounds will occur during the period.

Earlier, the provincial administration in Punjab announced summer holidays in all schools across the province.