Islamabad STZA to attract 100m investment in next 5 years

MoU signed to build first Technology Park in Islamabad STZ

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Government of Pakistan is committed to develop the technology sector in Pakistan and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has been mandated to provide legislative and institutional support to encourage investments and high-tech business in the technology zones across Pakistan.

The STZA has initiated the work to establish the first Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Special Technology Zone will be the pilot project of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

In order to create the state-of-the-art infrastructure that can facilitate the business environment, an MoU has been signed between the STZA and iENGINEERING Corporation.

Chairman STZA Mr. Amer Hashmi stated that the first Technology Park in the Islamabad STZ will be established soon.

He further said, “Islamabad Special Technology Zone is based on 150 acres of land in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The land has been identified and approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the land has been earmarked for the establishment of the Islamabad Special Technology Zone.”

The Islamabad Special Technology Zone (STZ) will include the state-of-the-art iENGINEERING Technology Park.

The Park will develop a business campus, which will comprise of a cluster of midrise energy efficient buildings over 250,000 sq. ft in Islamabad STZ with initial investment of US$ 2 million which will create more than 2,500 highly skilled jobs and will generate over US$ 100 million in the next five years.

The Park will accommodate local and foreign technology companies with Pakistani descent owners, startups, and tech-hubs which will initially materialize up to US$ 50 million of zone enterprise cumulative annual revenue for Islamabad STZ.

The Special Technology Zones Authority has been mandated to develop a technology-driven knowledge ecosystem to encourage hi-tech innovative solutions and futuristic entrepreneurship.

STZA will develop a national network of Special Technology Zones which will change the economic outlook of Pakistan by enhancing IT exports and encouraging technology and knowledge transfer from global technology hubs.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, both the organizations will work together to achieve high-tech industrial growth, create job opportunities, upskill the youth.