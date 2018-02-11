Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The days-long sit-in demanding justice for the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah ended on Saturday after the demands of the protesters were accepted by the government, said a notification.

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ameer Muqam met with the protesters and convinced them to end the protest.

The notification added that the sit-in will resume if the government fails to take concrete steps to ensure their demands are met.

The demands include the arrest of fugitive cop Rao Anwar, wanted for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi, and ensuring that justice is served in the case.

Scores of people were staging a sit-in for over a week in the capital to demand the arrest of culprits in Naqeebullah’s murder.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.