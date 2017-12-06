Islamabad sit-in agreement was made ‘somewhere else’: Safdar

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Safdar said on Tuesday that the agreement between the government and a religious group taking out a protest sit-in in the capital was made ‘somewhere else’.

Speaking with journalists after his hearing at the accountability court, Safdar, who is also son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said: “had the agreement been with the government, the protesters would not have waited for 22 days.

The agreement was made somewhere else,” he said. “It is unfortunate as in Pakistan, energy savers are in Lahore but the UPS is in Rawalpindi.” He added that there was not only one hand; but ‘many shoulders, hands, ladders, cranes’ behind the religious group’s protest against the government.

Without specifically pointing towards any individual or institution, he said that prime ministers like Moeen Qureshi and Shaukat Aziz are wanted here but from now onwards such precedents won’t continue.

The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the premiership because he is ‘Made in Pakistan’, adding that as it is against the Charter of Democracy, he will not say anything against Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “PPP is a democratic party, I won’t say anything against Bilawal,” he said. Captain (r) Safdar said that he will not allow grade 19 officers to disrespect the parliament.

Replying to questions, Capt Rtd Safdar said that troubles always befall on virtuous people. He claimed that corrupt officials launched investigation against Sharif family. Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Captain (r) Safdar said that Imran Khan promoted western agenda in Pakistan. Changing the condition of police stations, hospitals and roads is not development, he added.

Meanwhile Captain (r) Safdar submitted a plea seeking exemption during the hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against Sharif family on Tuesday.—INP