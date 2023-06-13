Islamabad sessions courts grant Imran bail in 9 cases

Sessions courts in Islamabad granted PTI chief Imran Khan bail in nine cases on Monday after the high court directed that the lower court be shifted to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) to hear the former premier’s pleas for relief.

The nine cases were registered at Islamabad’s Secretariat, Ramna, Shehzad Town, Khanna, Tarnol, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations. The said cases include six cases relating to the May 9 vandalism, one regarding fraud charges in Toshakhana, one on inciting mutiny in institutions and a murder attempt charge case.

Imran appeared before the courts at the FJC on Monday where additional district and sessions judge Mahmood Haroon took up his plea for bail in the case registered at Khanna police station.

The judge granted him bail in the case till July 4 and directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs30,000.

At a separate hearing at the FJC, additional district and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Supra approved the PTI chief’s bail in four cases, two of them registered at Tarnol police station and one each Secretariat and Karachi Company police stations.