Islamabad reports first confirmed case of Omicron variant

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital has reported the first case of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

The development was confirmed by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat on Twitter.

“First case of #OmicronVariant detected in Islamabad. The patient has travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now. Everyone plz get vaccinated and follow SOPs,” he wrote.

First case of #OmicronVariant detected in Islamabad. The patient has travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now. Everyone plz get vaccinated and follow SOPs — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) December 25, 2021

The patient reportedly is in good health and has developed minor symptoms.

A day earlier, six more Omicron cases were reported in Karachi, taking the total number of infections in the city to eight. All the patients had returned to Pakistan from abroad.

Four of them reached Karachi from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, while two others came from the United Kingdom.