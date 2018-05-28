Islamabad rejects Delhi’s protest

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday rejected India’s protest against the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 and its claim over the Indian occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir as an ‘integral part’ of India.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is a “disputed” territory and final status of Jammu and Kashmir will be determined through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite administered by the United Nations.

He said, instead of making frivolous protests and issuing legally untenable and uncalled for statements, India should take steps to vacate its illegal occupation and create the conditions for faithful implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that the baseless Indian propaganda about Gilgit-Baltistan can neither cover up the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against the innocent, unarmed Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir nor it can succeed in diverting the attention of the international community from the deplorable situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.