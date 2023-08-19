ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

However, twin cities are likely to receive scattered showers during Saturday evening/night.

As per the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A weak westerly wave is also present in northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these systems, mainly hot and humid weather is expected across Pakistan during the next couple of days.

PMD has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Rawalpindi during Saturday evening/night and on Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

In Islamabad, rains are likely during Saturday evening/night and hot and humid weather on the following two days.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-36C on Sunday and 35-37 on Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Bhakkar, Sibbi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 42C.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.