Islamabad Police warns of stern action against those protesting without permission

The Islamabad Police has warned of taking stern action against those protesting without permission from the administration of Islamabad.

Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the resumption of the stalled long march from the same point at Wazirabad, where he survived an assassination attempt.

Addressing a press conference, Imran Khan also said that he will address the long march every day and that in the next 10-14 days, the rally will reach Rawalpindi from where he will lead the party’s long march.

Subsequently, the Islamabad Police asked the Sindh police and FC teams to report back to the capital. The statement also warned that the people might face riots in view of the expected public order. However, it added that all roads of Islamabad are still open for traffic.

اسلام آباد میں بلا اجازت احتجاج کرنے والوں کے خلاف کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی ۔ جن سیاسی کارکنان کی شناخت کی جاچکی اور مقدمات درج ان کی گرفتاری کے لیے اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کارروائی کررہی ہے۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) November 6, 2022

On Monday, the capital police further asked all political workers to protest at the designated place with permission from the administration. However, it said, action will be taken against those protesting without permission in Islamabad.

“The Islamabad Capital Police is taking action to arrest the political activists who have been identified and the cases have been registered.”

