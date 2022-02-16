Islamabad police set history by launching WhatsApp service for citizens

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has become the first police department in the history of Pakistan to launch WhatsApp service, offering easy access to citizens of the capital city.

The citizens can approach the capital police for all the services through a click.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Ahasan Younus announced the launch of the new services in a video message shared on Twitter.

In order to make ICTP services more easily accessible to the citizens, Islamabad Police is issuing its WhatsApp number, the officer said, adding that people can contact the police by simply sending a message on 0334-4287-4287.

ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی بار کسی بھی محکمہ پولیس میں اسلام آباد پولیس نے اپنی تمام سروسز تک باسہولت رسائی کیلئے واٹس ایپ نمبر کا اجراء کر دیا۔

آئی جی اسلام آباد کے اس خصوصی اقدام سے اب پولیس تک رسائی ایک کلک کی دوری پر۔ شکایت سیل، اور دیگر تمام سروسز کیلئے 👇

WhatsApp: 033 42874287 pic.twitter.com/x2G4p6VtkD — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2022

The citizens will receive menu of the Islamabad police services after getting themselves registered.

The menus available on the number are as follows:

Information about ICTP

Islamabad IGP complaint cell

Police Khidmat Markaz’s services

Online crime and complaint registration system

Helpline numbers

Gender-based harassment

Online appointments for all services

Police advisory

Traffic advisory

Crime advisory

Contact details of police offices

Services for overseas Pakistanis

Responsive policing through social media

ISB police mobile app and website

Zainab alert

Details about most wanted criminals

Pakistan Citizens Portal Complaints

Suggestions and feedback

He said that information and facilities will be provided to citizens in both English and Urdu languages. He also vowed to continue providing more services to citizens.