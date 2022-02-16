Islamabad police set history by launching WhatsApp service for citizens

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has become the first police department in the history of Pakistan to launch WhatsApp service, offering easy access to citizens of the capital city.
The citizens can approach the capital police for all the services through a click.
Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Ahasan Younus announced the launch of the new services in a video message shared on Twitter.
In order to make ICTP services more easily accessible to the citizens, Islamabad Police is issuing its WhatsApp number, the officer said, adding that people can contact the police by simply sending a message on 0334-4287-4287.
ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی بار کسی بھی محکمہ پولیس میں اسلام آباد پولیس نے اپنی تمام سروسز تک باسہولت رسائی کیلئے واٹس ایپ نمبر کا اجراء کر دیا۔
آئی جی اسلام آباد کے اس خصوصی اقدام سے اب پولیس تک رسائی ایک کلک کی دوری پر۔ شکایت سیل، اور دیگر تمام سروسز کیلئے 👇
WhatsApp: 033 42874287 pic.twitter.com/x2G4p6VtkD
— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2022
The citizens will receive menu of the Islamabad police services after getting themselves registered.
The menus available on the number are as follows:
Information about ICTP
Islamabad IGP complaint cell
Police Khidmat Markaz’s services
Online crime and complaint registration system
Helpline numbers
Gender-based harassment
Online appointments for all services
Police advisory
Traffic advisory
Crime advisory
Contact details of police offices
Services for overseas Pakistanis
Responsive policing through social media
ISB police mobile app and website
Zainab alert
Details about most wanted criminals
Pakistan Citizens Portal Complaints
Suggestions and feedback
He said that information and facilities will be provided to citizens in both English and Urdu languages. He also vowed to continue providing more services to citizens.