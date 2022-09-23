Islamabad police seeks help from Punjab for PTI’s march

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Islamabad Police has sought help from Punjab Police chief to deal with the possible long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the coming days.

IG Islamabad Police has asked the IG Punjab for a force of 10,000 policemen in this regard, sources Punjab police said here on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that the IG Punjab’s decision to provide a force to Islamabad will determine his sympathies with the Federation or the provincial government. The police sources said that the Punjab Police currently has around 10,000 additional per sonnel while there are more than 25,000 personnel in the constabulary.

The sources said that more than 15,000 personnel are deployed across Punjab for emergency and VVIPs. The police sources said additional reserves have also been deployed for cricket matches, processions and the security of the American ambassador in Lahore.

While 12,000 personnel have also been asked for local body elections in Azad Kashmir, the police sources said adding that the file for their demand has reached the table of the IG Punjab.

The police sources also said that the IG Punjab will decide whether to send the policemen or not after consultation with Punjab government.