Islamabad police say Zahir’s shirt was stained with Noor Mukadam’s blood

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued an explanation in the Noor Mukadam murder case after the statement of an investigation officer in court was misinterpreted in media reports.

The murder case came into light when Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, was arrested from his house in F-7/4 on July 20, 2021 where he beheaded Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam, after he held her hostage over the breakup.

Today, IG Islamabad chaired a meeting to review progress of trial of Noor Muqaddam case in context of yesterday proceedings at an sessions court in the federal capital and media reports.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations, Chief Prosecutor, SSP Investigation, SP Investigation, DSP Legal and investigation officer of the case, according to a press release.

The meeting was held a day after IO told the court that the court that none of the eyewitnesses had come forward, while no bloodstains were found on the pants of accused Zahir Jaffer. He also revealed that Zahir Jaffer’s fingerprints were also not found on the weapon.

IGP was briefed that during cross examination of the investigation officer, questions were asked from the IO which he answered very briefly as the IO was asked to answer in Yes or No.

“The answers must corroborate with the facts of the case file. However this whole proceeding got misinterpreted in some media reports,” the capital police said in statement.

Following were the questions put to investigation and explanation by Islamabad police:

Question: Was the pant of the accused stained with blood?

Answer: No Explanation: The pant was not stained with blood but the shirt of the accused was stained with blood of the victim Noor Muqaddam, as per PFSA report.

Question: Were there any finger prints found on the knife, the weapon of offence?

Answer: No Explanation: The knife recovered from the crime scene was taken into custody, sealed by NFSA and sent to PFSA for fingerprints which could not be developed by the latter. But, the report confirmed blood of Noor Muqaddam on the knife.

Question: Was photogrammetry test conducted for the identification of the victim Noor Muqaddam?

Answer: No Explanation: Photogrammetry test is conducted for the identification of the accused so that he could not negate his presence at the crime scene.

The detailed report of the PFSA is yet to be read on the next hearing which contains comprehensive forensic evidence, sufficient for the conviction of the accused. The crime scene was visited by senior most officers at the time of occurrence and scene was completely preserved by forensic experts of National Forensic Science Agency to avoid any contamination.

The PFSA reports confirmed the following facts that rape was committed with Noor before being killed, DNA confirmed.

Noor made every possible attempt to save her life before being killed. Zahir’s DNA, i.e skin, has been recovered under the nails of Noor Muqaddam, said the report.

The shirt worn by and recovered from Zahir was stained with Noor Muqaddam’s blood. DNA of Noor Muqaddam found on Zahir’s shirt, PFSA report said.

It added that Noor Muqaddam was killed with the swiss knife recovered from the crime scene. DNA, i.e. blood, of Noor Muqaddam was found on the blade and handle of the swiss knife.

“Noor Muqaddam was also attacked with the knuckle punch recovered from the crime scene. DNA i.e. blood, of Noor Muqaddam was found on the knuckle punch.”

All these forensic pieces of evidence were collected from the crime scene in a professional manner and were sent to PFSA, police said.

“These are very strong pieces of forensic evidence and Investigation team is committed to seek justice for Noor Muqaddam.”

IGP directed the officers to follow case in the best possible manner, and he should be briefed regularly in this regard.

