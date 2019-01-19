Islamabad Police, Roots Millennium jointly organize advocacy seminar

Afridi vows to eradicate drug peddlers and land mafia network from Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Saturday vowed to eradicate various mafias operating in the federal capital occupying the state land and supplying drugs in educational institutes.

He was addressing a seminar organized jointly by the ICT Police and Roots Millennium Education at Marriott Islamabad.

The seminar was organized to sensitize parents in particular, while the general public in general about the curse and hazards of drugs.

The principal focus of this drug awareness drive was to bring all stakeholders on one page.

On the occasion, SP Sumaira Azam with the help of videos highlighted the issue of drug addiction, kinds of drugs and its effects as well.

Islamabad IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and CEO of Roots Millennium Education Faisal Mushtaq also spoke on the occasion.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG Operations Faisal Ali Raja, SSP Operations Waqar-ud-Din Syed, SSP Security Muhammad Suleman, AIG Operations Sardar Ghias Gul, SP SB Zubair Shaikh and all zonal SPs besides a large number of students participated in the event.

In his address as Chief Guest, Shehryar Afridi commended the capital police and the Roots for highlighting the issue in a befitting manner.

He reiterated that the drive to purge Islamabad of land mafia and drug peddlers would continue without compromise in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

IGP Islamabad thanked MOS and CEO Faisal Mushtaq for their participation and resolved that he would continue the campaign against criminals. He assured parents of Islamabad school children that he would go all out in eradication of drug use at educational institutions.

Scores of students of various universities and colleges in Islamabad are reportedly falling prey to drug addiction while the police and the authorities seem helpless in trying to curb the dangerous habit.

Recently, upon the notice of PM Imran Khan and MOS Afridi the capital police have come into action against drug peddlers and drug suppliers to the young students.

The students were earlier purchasing contrabands as the drug dealers were just a phone call away.

According to sources, the network of drug dealers was so strong and organized that they could be approached anytime anywhere.

Last year, according to the ex-Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division’s report, around 250,000 students are enrolled in the capital’s educational institutions. Interestingly, all these institutions have been declared as no-smoking zones.

Afridi’s statement that more than 70pc of students are drug addicts in Islamabad has also been a source of worry for teachers, administration and parents alike and was strongly refuted by many private schools and local administration.

