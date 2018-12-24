Islamabad police recover looted items, arrest 10 outlaws

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested 10 outlaws and recovered hashish, Ice, mobile phone, gold ornament, weapons and stolen property from them worth Rs773,000, a police spokesman said.

He said that effective crackdown is underway against drug-peddlers in the city following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to arrested criminals and drug pushers and SP (Investigation) Sardar Ghayas Gul constituted teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. Police teams arrested 10 accused Waqar Khan, Asif Iqbal, Zeeshan Javid, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Rashid Ali Adnan Afzal, Adil Shahzad, Farnk Joun, Shahbaz, besides recovery of 2.575 kilogram hashish, 22 gram ice, mobile phone, gold ornaments, weapons and stolen property from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—INP

