Islamabad police prepare elaborate security plan for Christmas

Islamabad police have devised an effective security plan for Christmas and special deployment will be ensured at Churches and public places.

This plan was finalized in a meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) which was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers and representatives of various churches.

Keeping in view the recent Quetta incident, it was decided that proper security arrangements would be made at all churches. The meeting decided to install walk through gates at the entrance of main churches. Each church should provide two volunteers, who will assist local police at the entrance and for checking as well.

Police will be deployed at all churches and special police pickets will be erected to ensure foolproof security. It was decided that one gate would be used for entrance and detail of night service programs would be provided to local police timely for advance security arrangements.

Proper lighting arrangements be made at the churches where night service will be held. The SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani said that Islamabad police is with Christian community on this happy occasion and foolproof security arrangements have been made on this occasion.

He said that jungle areas near the churches would be completely searched while Mobile Eagle, Falcon squads and police Commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas.

The SSP Islamabad said that security duty at the public places including parks is being made more effective. Security has been tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion. SSP Islamabad also ordered Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen will also perform duties near the churches and public places. It has been also ordered for strict action against the beggars and also conduct effective checking of hotels and inns. The meeting ended with vote of thanks & the Christian community was also presented Christmas greetings.—APP

