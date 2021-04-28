Islamabad police plan elaborate security for last Ashra of Ramazan

Islamabad Police have been directed to ensure elaborate security arrangements for the last Ashra of Ramazan and maintain high vigilance besides enhancing patrolling measures in the city.

These directions were made by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar while reviewing the overall security arrangements during Ramazan in a meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations.

The DIG (Operations) directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements during last Ashra of Ramazan and maintain close coordination with the mosque committees.

He directed to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incident.

He said that special security should be made for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak and directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens.

It was also directed to intensify campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places. DIG (Operations) asked Additional SP to ensure accelerated efforts to curb this menace.

The DIG (Operations) directed all the SHOs to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas round the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up security of worship places.

He further asked to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places. Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed to maintain strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the Capital.

He also appealed the citizens to keep vigilance eye on the suspected elements and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.