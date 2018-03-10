Islamabad police launch plantation campaign

Islamabad Security Division Police Friday launched plantation campaign by planting saplings at Diplomatic Enclave. The campaign was formally launched by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri by planting a sapling along with Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi, foreign dignitaries and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

A total of 2000 saplings would be planted at various offices, police barracks and other places during this campaign.

SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi said that 600 saplings were planted in diplomatic enclave during last three months.

He said that trees were symbols of life and ensured clean and healthy environment. This campaign would remain continue for healthy environment, he added.—APP

