Islamabad Police issues traffic plan for commuters

The Islamabad Capital Police on Wednesday issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for the commuters of the twin cities, as several roads have been blocked due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest in response to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said that due to diversions placed for traffic at Tramri Chowk, the residents can use Rawal Dam Chowk as an alternate route.

“The diversions have been placed at both sides for traffic from NESCOM Chowk to Police Lines Turn from Srinagar Highway and the travelers can use 9th Avenue as an alternate route,” it added.

People coming to the Melody, G-6 can use A K Fazl-e-Haq and Suhurwardi Roads as an alternate due to diversions placed at both sides for traffic at main Melody Road from Shuhada Chowk to Aabparah Chowk.

As for the diversions placed on both sides of traffic at Serena, Nadra, Express and Ayub Chowk in Red Zone, commuters can use Margallah as an alternate Red Zone entry-exit point.

The Islamabad Police said all other roads of Islamabad were clear for traffic.