Islamabad Police expedite action against traffic rules violators

Islamabad capital police has expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2332 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police expedited stern action against traffic rules violators to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in federal city.

Various police teams issued 2332 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules in which 193 challan were issued over lane violations, 05 for red signal violations, 106 for using mobile phone during driving, 13 for amateur driving. NNI