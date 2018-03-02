Islamabad police to be equipped on modern lines: Ahsan

Secretariat police station declared model police unit

Zubair Qureshi

Police in the federal capital would be equipped on modern lines and made exemplary force for other law enforcement agencies through its performance and support of community.

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said this while inaugurating the Secretariat Police Station as Model Police Station on Thursday. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said it is crucial for Islamabad police to equip it on modern lines for effective policing. “Today’s era is of technology and digitalization and we have to acquaint ourselves with modern techniques”, he said. The new technology is changing this world and there is need to adjust our attitude as per this development, he added. He said smart policing techniques would be used by Islamabad police and it would be made exemplary force for others.

There are numerous challenges before us even after introduction of new technology, he said adding that cyber-crime is increasing and there is strong need to aware policemen about new threats.

The minister said he directed three years before as Minister for Planning and Development to establish model police stations whose pattern may be replicated in other parts of the country. Unfortunately, the delay was witnessed in this project but he after assuming the office of interior minister, directed to complete it at earliest, he maintained. “I congratulate Islamabad police over completion of this vision,” the minister added.

He stressed for cooperation of community to ensure successful policing and said leadership courses are vital for heads of all police stations. “The prime task to a policeman should be protection and assistance to the aggrieved persons including children, women, minorities and other marginalized segments of the society,” he added. He said everyone is equal before law whether powerful or the weak and there should be no discrimination with anyone. Ahsan Ibqal said extremism and terrorism is also challenging for society and all of us would have to endeavor to make Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He directed zero tolerance against drug peddling activities including in educational institutions and directed to make the society drug-free .”This menace should be curbed and youth of the society to be guided in right direction,” he maintained.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized on the policemen to work along with religious scholars to promote inter-faith harmony. Police should monitor activities in markets so that no one should dare to collect donations for illegal activities, he said and asked to take action against those involved in hatred speeches.

The minister said policemen and officials performing their duties at police pickets deserve appreciation because citizens are having a sigh of relief due to their vigilance. Earlier, the minister visited the reporting room, modern investigation room, IT room, community policing room and other sections of newly established model police stations.