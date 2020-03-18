Islamabad Police celebrate number of twitter followers exceeding 100,000

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhamm-ad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of social media team of the force as the number of its twitters followers has increased up to 100,000.

The IGP also cut the cake along with social media team of Islamabad police including its In-Charge Nazia Rafique and awarded prize over good performance.

The social media platform of Islamabad police is not only helpful in registration of complaints but also assists in resolving the complaints. The IGP said that number of followers of Islamabad police on social media is continuously increasing which reflects the trust of people on the force.

He also thanked the citizens for their support to Islamabad police who continuously provides guidance through their opinion.

The social media cell of Islamabad police also informs the people about various happenings in the city and ensure timely assistance to people.