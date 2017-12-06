Islamabad Police bust gang of thieves

Islamabad Bhara Kau police has busted a gang of thieves and recovered valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that a police team constituted by SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh arrested three thieves involved in several theft incidents at houses and shops at Simly Dam, Murree Road and other areas.

This team headed by DSP Safeer Bhatti also recovered valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and 30 bore pistol from them. They have been identified as Asif, Arif and Niaz and they confessed their involvement in several theft incidents.

Further investigation is underway from them and police is hopeful for more recovery from them.—APP

Related