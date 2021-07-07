Islamabad police arrests guy filmed assaulting a young couple

The Islamabad police have arrested a guy named Usman Mirza after a video of him violently assaulting a young lady and a male went viral on social media.

Farhan, Mirza’s accomplice, was also apprehended. A manhunt is underway for the third suspect in the video. The apprehended suspect will appear in court today.

A video showing Mirza beating and abusing a young couple caused anger on Pakistani Twitter, with the hashtag #ArrestUsmanMirza trending at the top.

The Islamabad police took Mirza into jail and filed a FIR in the matter within hours of the video becoming viral.

سوشل میڈیا پر خاتون اور لڑکے پر تشدد کی ویڈیو وائرل ہوئی جس پر اسلام آباد پولیس نے فوراً تمام وسائل بروئے کار لاتے ہوئے ویڈیو میں نظر آنے والے ملزم عثمان مرزا کو چند گھنٹوں میں ہی گرفتار کر لیا اور مقدمہ درج کر کے مزید قانونی کارروائی شروع کردی۔#ArrestUsmanMirza#IslamabadPolice pic.twitter.com/Dw5JB6gtHv — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 6, 2021

Mirza can be seen in the horrific footage beating and tormenting the young couple in a room full of other guys. In addition, old footage of the accused’s weapons have surfaced.

When several individuals attempted to stop Mirza, he allegedly threatened the young guy and lady.

Mirza is said to be a property dealer.

PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari posted an update on the issue, saying that the Islamabad IG is heading the probe.

“I have received numerous messages of women feeling unsafe and angry. The State is here to protect you & will not spare such barbarians,” Bokhari wrote.

Update on #UsmanMirza case. @ICT_Police is undertaking prompt action with IG Islamabad leading the investigation of these heinous crimes. I have recieved numerous messages of women feeling unsafe & angry. The State is here to protect you & will not spare such barbarians. — Maleeka Bokhari (@MalBokhari) July 7, 2021

