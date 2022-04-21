Islamabad Police arrests 8 outlaws including 6 drug peddlers

Islamabad: Islamabad police, on Wednesday, arrested eight outlaws, including six drug peddlers from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers to intensify the security in their relevant areas to curb the crime.

Following the orders, the Sihala police team arrested a drug dealer and recovered 2210 grams of hashish. Shalimar Police also arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1070 grams of hashish.

Similar operations were conducted by Tarnol and Sihala and Noon police teams as well, which recovered 1020 and 250 grams of hashish from 3 drug peddlers, respectively.

Similarly, Industrial Area and Golra police teams arrested two accused and recovered one 9mm and a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Cases had been registered against the arrested, and further investigations were underway, the spokesman said.

The IGP appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to be highly vigilant and monitor those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like the use of drugs and ensure a brighter future for them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person in society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.

