Islamabad police arrest model over obscene photoshoot in front of Quaid’s portrait

Islamabad Police have reportedly arrested the boy, who along with a female colleague performed indecent photoshoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait in capital city.

Reports said that the capital police nabbed the suspect named Zulfiqar from Lahore and he will be brought to Islamabad where he will be produced before the court.

The co-model is yet to be arrested.

Earlier this month, a case in Coral Police Station was registered against the models, who identified as members of Mystical Shayari band, after the vulgar photo shoot emerged on social media, drawing severe criticism from netizens.

The case was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Rashid Malik who said that the duo wearing revealing dresses took pictures in front of the portrait of Pakistan’s founder.

As the video went viral on social media, senior journalist Ansar Abbasi in a tweet requested Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat to arrest the couple.

In response to his tweet, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office had asked the public to inform them if they have any information about the duo.

