Islamabad Police arrest 12 outlaws with arms, drugs

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Police arrested 12 outlaws including drug pushers and recovered arms and drugs during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Tuesday.

Spokesman of Islamabad Police said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq from Bani Gala police arrested Abid for having a 30 bore pistol while Golra police arrested Usman and Ansar for their alleged involvement in robbery incidents.

Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed from CIA police held Nisar for having 1.05 kilogram heroin while ASI Haneef Kamal arrested Aman Khan for having a 30 bore pistol. Sub-Inspector Muhamad Iqbal from Tanrol police arrested Safeer for having 350 gram heroin. Sub-Inspector Mansoor Ahmed from Industrial area police apprehended Shehryar for having SMG gun while ASI Iqbal recovered a 30 bore pistol from an accused Arsalan.

ASI Tipu from Shamas police station arrested Adeel Masih for having 32 wine bottles. Sub-Inspector Muhamad Ashraf from Shehzad town police station arrested Naseem for having 140 gram hashish while ASI Shafqat arrested Ismail for his alleged involvement in a theft case. ASI Zafar Iqbal from Nilore police station arrested Wirasat for having a 30 bore pistol.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, drugs and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started the investigation.

Orignally published by INP