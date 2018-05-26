Islamabad police arrange course to lodge well-built cases against land mafia

Islamabad Police arranged one-week long course for its investigation officers so that they may lodge strong cases against the land grabbers and ensure punishment to them from the relevant courts.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of this course, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that purpose of this course was to improve the professional skills of policemen and ensure quality of investigation against land grabbers so that they may face punishment as per law. DSP (PTS) Bakhtiar Ahmed Lillah, DSP Headquarters Abdul Razaq, DSP Tahir Mehmud Khan and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

This professional course was conducted following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri and policemen were given lectures about lodging well-built cases against those involved in land grabbing. All the participants showed great interest towards these lectures and hoped that their efficiency will improve through it. Various lessons for positive change in attitudes of police investigation officers and lectures for lodging First Information Report against land mafia and preparing challan were delivered among the participants. They were also told to maintain the police record including crime data on monthly basis.

The IGP Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that he feels happy over participation of police officials in this course at School of Investigation and learning of new things from here.—APP

