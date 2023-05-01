Islamabad, Pindi areas sealed, section 144 imposed as PTI flexes its muscles in Lahore

LAHORE – Faizabad junction and several parts of twin cities were sealed on Monday as the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to stage a power show in Punjab capital today.

PTI caravans from parts of the country are heading to Lahore as party chairman Imran Khan is heading to lead his party’s long march and called upon people to reach the metropolis for the anti-government rally.

It was reported that platoons of paramilitary forces have been sought in the capital, and prison vans and ambulances have also been instructed to stay alert. Amid the imposition of section 144, no meeting, procession, or gathering will be allowed within the limits of ICT. Water cannons and containers have been dispatched to Faizabad.

The former Prime Minister has left his residence for Liberty Chowk to lead a Labor Day rally to Nasir Bagh as the former ruling party was granted conditional permission to hold a rally.

چئیرمین عمران خان زمان پارک سے لبرٹی کے لیے روانہ #مزدور_ریلی_کپتان_کےسنگ pic.twitter.com/4jM5gUfnKu — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, a container has arrived at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk for the rally for senior PTI leaders. Security has been beefed up in Lahore where contingents of police personnel were deployed and barriers were placed.

In the wake of the security threat, the former premier will address the rally from inside a bombproof vehicle.

Earlier, the administration conditionally allowed PTI leaders to hold the rally. Imran Khan led party has assured not to make any speeches against courts and institutions.